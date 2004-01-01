Title
A Comparison of Cryptography Courses
Article
2004
Abstract
The author taught two courses on cryptography, one at Duke University aimed at non-mathematics majors and one at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology aimed at mathematics and computer science majors. Both tried to incorporate technical and societal aspects of cryptography, with varying emphases. This paper will discuss the strengths and weaknesses of both courses and compare the differences in the author's approach.
10.1080/0161-110491892809
http://www.journalsonline.tandf.co.uk/openurl.asp?genre=article&id=doi:10.1080/0161-110491892809
Holden, Joshua. A Comparison of Cryptography Courses. Cryptologia, 28 (2), 2004.