 

Title

A Comparison of Cryptography Courses

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2004

Abstract

The author taught two courses on cryptography, one at Duke University aimed at non-mathematics majors and one at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology aimed at mathematics and computer science majors. Both tried to incorporate technical and societal aspects of cryptography, with varying emphases. This paper will discuss the strengths and weaknesses of both courses and compare the differences in the author's approach.

DOI Number

10.1080/0161-110491892809

External Access URL

http://www.journalsonline.tandf.co.uk/openurl.asp?genre=article&id=doi:10.1080/0161-110491892809

 
 
 