 

Title

Notes on an Analogue of the Fontaine-Mazur Conjecture

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2003

Abstract

We estimate the proportion of function fields satisfying certain conditions which imply a function field analogue of the Fontaine-Mazur conjecture. As a byproduct, we compute the fraction of abelian varieties (or even Jacobians) over a finite field which have a rational point of order l.

External Access URL

https://jtnb.math.u-bordeaux.fr/2003-3/jtnb15-3_english.html#jourelec

 
 
 