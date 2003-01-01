Title
Notes on an Analogue of the Fontaine-Mazur Conjecture
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2003
Abstract
We estimate the proportion of function fields satisfying certain conditions which imply a function field analogue of the Fontaine-Mazur conjecture. As a byproduct, we compute the fraction of abelian varieties (or even Jacobians) over a finite field which have a rational point of order l.
External Access URL
https://jtnb.math.u-bordeaux.fr/2003-3/jtnb15-3_english.html#jourelec
Recommended Citation
Achter, Jeffrey D., and Joshua Holden. Notes on an analogue of the Fontaine-Mazur conjecture. Journal de Théorie des Nombres de Bordeaux, 15:627–637, 2003.