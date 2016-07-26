Title
Reconstruction of Multiple Cracks from Experimental, Electrostatic Boundary Measurements
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
1994
DOI Number
10.1007/978-3-322-96658-2_8
External Access URL
https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007%2F978-3-322-96658-2_8
Recommended Citation
Bryan, K., Liepa, V., and Vogelius, M. (199). Reconstruction of multiple cracks from experimental, electrostatic boundary measurements. H.W. Engl and J. McLaughlin (Eds.), Proceedings of the Conference Inverse Problems and Optimal Design in Industry (147-167). Stuttgart: Vieweg+Teubner Verlag.