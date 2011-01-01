Title
Precise Bounds for Finite Time Blow-Up of Solutions to Very General One Space-Dimensional Nonlinear Neumann Problems
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2011
DOI Number
10.1090/S0033-569X-2011-01203-2
External Access URL
http://www.ams.org/journals/qam/2011-69-01/S0033-569X-2011-01203-2/
Recommended Citation
Bryan, K. & Vogelius, M. (2011). Precise bounds for finite time blow-up of solutions to very general one space-dimensional nonlinear neumann problems. Quarterly of Applied Mathematics, 69(1), 57-78.
