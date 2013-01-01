Title
The Development of L2 Japanese Self-Introductions in an Asynchronous Computer-Mediated Language Exchange
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2013
DOI Number
10.1111/flan.12044
External Access URL
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/flan.12044/abstract?systemMessage=Wiley+Online+Library+%27Journal+Subscribe+%2F+Renew%27+page+will+be+down+on+Wednesday+05th+July+starting+at+08.00+EDT+%2F+13.00+BST+%2F+17.30+IST+for+up+to+75+minutes+due+to+essential+maintenance.
Recommended Citation
Hirotani, M. & Lyddon, P. (2013). The development of L2 Japanese self-introductions in an asynchronous computer-mediated language exchange. Foreign Language Annals, 46(3), 469-490.