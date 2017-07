Social and Political Fault Lines: The Valparaíso Earthquake of 16 August 1906

Recommended Citation

Martland, S. (2009). Social and political fault lines: The Valparaíso earthquake of 16 August 1906. In L. Johnson and J. Buchenau (Eds.), Aftershocks: Earthquakes and popular politics in Latin America (70-99). University of New Mexico Press.