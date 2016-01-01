 

Title

Developing Entrepreneurial Mindset in Engineers: An Application of the Three C's (Creativity, Curiosity, and Connections) in a Collaborative Summer Mega-Course

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2016

DOI Number

10.18260/p.26745

External Access URL

https://peer.asee.org/26745

This document is currently not available here.

Share

COinS
 
 
 