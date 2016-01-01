Title
Developing Entrepreneurial Mindset in Engineers: An Application of the Three C's (Creativity, Curiosity, and Connections) in a Collaborative Summer Mega-Course
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2016
DOI Number
10.18260/p.26745
External Access URL
https://peer.asee.org/26745
Recommended Citation
Bernal, A., Kirkpatrick, S. & Watt, A. (2016). Developing entrepreneurial mindset in engineers: An application of the three c's (creativity, curiosity, and connections) in a collaborative summer mega-course. Proceedings of the American Society for Engineering Education Annual Conference and Exposition.
This document is currently not available here.