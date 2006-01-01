Title
Assessing the Impact of Pen-Based Computing on Students' Peer Review Strategies: Results from the Technical Communication Classroom
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2006
DOI Number
10.1109/IPCC.2006.320392
External Access URL
http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?tp=&arnumber=4114185&isnumber=4114133
Recommended Citation
House, R., Watt, A. & Williams, J. M. (2006). Assessing the impact of pen-based computing on students' peer review strategies: Results from the technical communication classroom. Paper presented at the 2006 IEEE International Professional Communication Conference, Saratoga Springs, NY.