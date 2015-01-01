Title
Extended Abstract: Using Project Workflow to Teach Engineering Communication
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2015
DOI Number
10.1109/IPCC.2015.7235833
External Access URL
http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?tp=&arnumber=7235833&isnumber=7235772
Recommended Citation
Kmiec, D., Longo, B., & Williams, J. M. (2015, July). Using project workflow to teach engineering communication. Paper presented at the 2015 IEEE International Professional Communication Conference, Limerick, Ireland.
COinS