Title
Mapping the Future of Engineering Communication: Report on a Research Study of Engineering Faculty and Their Teaching of Writing as a Function of the ABET/EAC Criteria
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2007
DOI Number
10.1109/IPCC.2007.4464077
External Access URL
http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?tp=&arnumber=4464077&isnumber=4464038
Recommended Citation
House, R., Watt, A., & Williams, J. M. (2007, October). Mapping the future of engineering communication: Report on a research study of engineering faculty and their teaching of writing as a function of the ABET/EAC criteria. Paper presented at the 2007 IEEE International Professional Communication Conference, Seattle, WA.