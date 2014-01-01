Title
Preparing Our Graduates to be More Effective Leaders In a World of Systems-Oriented Risk
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2014
External Access URL
Second link goes to a pdf download: https://www.google.com/search?q=Preparing+Our+Graduates+to+Be+More+Effective+Leaders+in+a+World+of+Systems-Oriented+Risk&oq=Preparing+Our+Graduates+to+Be+More+Effective+Leaders+in+a+World+of+Systems-Oriented+Risk&aqs=chrome..69i57j69i60.499j0j8&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
Recommended Citation
Andrijcic, E., & Schindel, W. D., & Downing, C. G. (2014, June), Preparing Our Graduates to be More Effective Leaders In a World of Systems-Oriented Risk Paper presented at 2014 ASEE Annual Conference & Exposition, Indianapolis, Indiana. https://peer.asee.org/22934
This document is currently not available here.