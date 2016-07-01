 

Title

Helping Undergraduate Students of any Engineering Discipline Develop a Systems Perspective

Document Type

Conference Proceeding

Publication Date

7-2016

DOI Number

10.1002/j.2334-5837.2016.00174.x

External Access URL

http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/j.2334-5837.2016.00174.x/full

 
 
 