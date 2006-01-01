Title
The Distribution of the Kolmogorov-Smirnov, Cramer-von Mises, and Anderson-Darling Test Statistics for Exponential Populations with Estimated Parameters, co-authored with J. Drew and L. Leemis
Evans, D. L., Drew, J. H., & Leemis, L. M. (2008). The distribution of the Kolmogorov–Smirnov, Cramer–von Mises, and Anderson–Darling test statistics for exponential populations with estimated parameters. Communications in Statistics—Simulation and Computation®, 37(7), 1396-1421.