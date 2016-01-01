Title
I Survived the Crisis! Using Real World Scenarios to Teach Crisis Leadership Skills to Undergraduate Engineering Students
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2016
External Access URL
https://www.asee.org/public/conferences/64/papers/14841/view
Recommended Citation
Andrijcic, E., & Williams, J. M. (2016, June), 'I Survived the Crisis!' - Using Real World Scenarios to Teach Crisis Leadership Skills to Undergraduate Engineering Students Paper presented at 2016 ASEE Annual Conference & Exposition, New Orleans, Louisiana. 10.18260/p.26220
This document is currently not available here.