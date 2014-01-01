Title
The Innovation Competencies- Implications for Educating the Engineer of the Future
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2014
External Access URL
https://www.asee.org/public/conferences/32/papers/9947/view
Recommended Citation
Kline, W. A., & Schindel, W. D. (2014, June), The Innovation Competencies - Implications for Educating the Engineer of the Future Paper presented at 2014 ASEE Annual Conference & Exposition, Indianapolis, Indiana. https://peer.asee.org/23163
This document is currently not available here.