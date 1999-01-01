Title
Making Music with MATLAB: An Electronic Music Synthesis Couse for Engineering Students
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
1999
DOI Number
10.1109/ICASSP.1999.757617
External Access URL
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/232626652_Making_music_with_MATLAB_An_electronic_music_synthesis_course_for_engineering_students
Recommended Citation
Doering, E.R. (1999). Making music with MATLAB: An electronic music synthesis course for engineering students. Proceedings of the International Conference on Acoustics, Speech, and Signal Processing.