Title
Characterization of a Metal Alloy and Thin Film Coating using Elemental Imagine by Micro X-Ray Flourescence
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2003
DOI Number
10.1154/1.1755175
External Access URL
https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/powder-diffraction/article/f30-characterization-of-a-metal-alloy-and-thin-film-coating-using-elemental-imaging-by-micro-xray-fluorescence/52393C97A05E5BDE9588CD97F5B05535
Recommended Citation
Havrilla, G.J., Miller, T.C. & Doering, E.R. (2003). Characterization of a metal alloy and thin film coating using elemental imagine by micro x-ray flourescence. Denver X-Ray Conference.