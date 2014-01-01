 

Title

On Finding the Optimal Number of Decoupling Capacitors by Minimizing the Equivalent Inductance of the PCB PDN

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2014

DOI Number

10.1109/ISEMC.2014.6898973

External Access URL

http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/6898973/

This document is currently not available here.

Share

COinS
 
 
 