Title
Investigation in the Control of a Four-Rotor Aerial Robot
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2011
DOI Number
10.2316/P.2011.752-055
External Access URL
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/266630593_Investigation_in_the_Control_of_a_Four-Rotor_Aerial_Robot
Recommended Citation
Kunzmann, J., & Berry, C. A. (2011). Investigation in the control of a four-rotor aerial robot. Proceedings of the 2nd IASTED International New Applications of Artificial Intelligence, 120.
This document is currently not available here.