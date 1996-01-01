Title
Adaptive relaying. A new direction in power system protection
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
1996
External Access URL
http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?tp=&arnumber=481373&isnumber=10272
Recommended Citation
Rostamkolai, Niusha; Coling, J.D.; House, S.A.; Joice, J.H.; Labhart, K.M.; and Tenbusch, J. E., "Adaptive relaying. A new direction in power system protection" (1996). Faculty Publications - Electrical and Computer Engineering. 391.
http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/electrical_fac/391