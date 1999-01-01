Resources for Next Generation Introductory CS Courses: Report of the ITiCSE'99 Working Group on Resources for the Next Generation CS 1 Course

Recommended Citation

Mutchler, David; Bergin, J.; Kumar, A.; Prolux, V.K.; McNally, M.; and Gaulstich Brady, A., "Resources for Next Generation Introductory CS Courses: Report of the ITiCSE'99 Working Group on Resources for the Next Generation CS 1 Course" (1999). Faculty Publications - Electrical and Computer Engineering. 387.

http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/electrical_fac/387