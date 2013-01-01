Title
Contemplations on Results from Investigating the Personal Epistemology of Computing Students
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2013
External Access URL
http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?tp=&arnumber=6684941&isnumber=6684765
Recommended Citation
Laxer, Cary; McDermott, R.; Pirie, I.; Canjander, A.; and Daniels, M., "Contemplations on Results from Investigating the Personal Epistemology of Computing Students" (2013). Faculty Publications - Electrical and Computer Engineering. 365.
http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/electrical_fac/365