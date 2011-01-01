Title
WORK IN PROGRESS - MERGING SCIENCE INQUIRY AND ENGINEERING DESIGN: A SUMMER WORKSHOP SERIES FOR MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOL SCIENCE TEACHERS
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2011
DOI Number
10.1109/FIE.2011.6143001
External Access URL
http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/6143001/
Recommended Citation
Carlson, P., Hylton, P., Robinson, M., Rogge, R., Shearer, J., Syed, M., & Walter, D. (2011, October). Work in progress—Merging science inquiry and engineering design: A summer workshop series for middle and high school science teachers. In Frontiers in Education Conference (FIE), 2011 (pp. T4D-1). IEEE.
This document is currently not available here.