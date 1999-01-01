Title
The IEEE Reliability Test System-1996. A Report Prepared by the Reliability Test System Task Force of the Application of Probability Methods Subcommittee,
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
1999
External Access URL
http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?tp=&arnumber=780914&isnumber=16941
Recommended Citation
Grigg, Clifford; Wong, P.; Albrecht, P.; Bhavaraju, M.; Billinton, R.; and Li, W., "The IEEE Reliability Test System-1996. A Report Prepared by the Reliability Test System Task Force of the Application of Probability Methods Subcommittee," (1999). Faculty Publications - Electrical and Computer Engineering. 339.
http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/electrical_fac/339