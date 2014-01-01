From Faculty to Change Agent: Lessons Learned in the Development and Implementation of a Change Workshop

Recommended Citation

Chenoweth, Steve; Ingram, Ella L.; House, Richard A.; Dee, Kay C.; Ahmed, Jameel; and Williams, Julia M., "From Faculty to Change Agent: Lessons Learned in the Development and Implementation of a Change Workshop" (2014). Faculty Publications - Electrical and Computer Engineering. 315.

http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/electrical_fac/315