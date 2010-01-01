Title
Formal Analysis and Design for Engineering Security Automated Derivation of Formal Software Security Specifications from Goal-Oriented Security Requirements
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2010
External Access URL
http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?tp=&arnumber=5440855&isnumber=5440850
Recommended Citation
Bohner, Shawn; Hassan, R.; Eltoweissy, M.; and El-Kassas, S.P., "Formal Analysis and Design for Engineering Security Automated Derivation of Formal Software Security Specifications from Goal-Oriented Security Requirements" (2010). Faculty Publications - Electrical and Computer Engineering. 303.
http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/electrical_fac/303