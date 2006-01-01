Title
Inverse Electrocardiography: Endocardial Potential Estimates from Non-Contact Intracavitary Probes with Special Treatments for Valve/Hole Regions
Document Type
Conference Proceeding
Publication Date
2006
Recommended Citation
Olson, L., Throne, R., Windle, J., Schweitzer, J., & Voth, E. (2006). Inverse electrocardiography: Endocardial potential estimates from non-contact intracavitary probes with special treatments for valve/hole regions. In 7th World Congress on Computational Mechanics. Century City, CA.
This document is currently not available here.