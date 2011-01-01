Title
Extending the usefulness of the Signals and Systems Concept Inventory (SSCI)
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2011
DOI Number
10.1109/DSP-SPE.2011.5739212
External Access URL
http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/5739212/
Recommended Citation
Padgett, W. T., Yoder, M. A., & Forbes, S. A. (2011, January). Extending the usefulness of the Signals and Systems Concept Inventory (SSCI). In Digital Signal Processing Workshop and IEEE Signal Processing Education Workshop (DSP/SPE), 2011 IEEE (pp. 204-209). IEEE.
This document is currently not available here.