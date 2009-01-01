Title
Developing an SI Tool Set for Engineering Design Discovery, Physical Insight, and Education
Document Type
Conference Proceeding
Publication Date
2009
DOI Number
10.1109/ISEMC.2009.5284627
External Access URL
http://dx.doi.org/10.1109/ISEMC.2009.5284627
Recommended Citation
Koul, A., Conrad, A., Jackson, R., Packard, A., Song, J., Wheeler, E., & Drewniak, J.L. (2009). Developing an SI tool set for engineering design discovery, physical insight, and education. In IEEE International Symposium on Electromagnetic Compatability. Austin, TX.
COinS