Title
Work in Progress – A Study of How Real World Engineering Experience can Affect Women’s Academic Career
Document Type
Conference Proceeding
Publication Date
2008
DOI Number
10.1109/FIE.2008.4720649
External Access URL
http://dx.doi.org/10.1109/FIE.2008.4720649
Recommended Citation
Walter, D., Mu, X., & Berry, C. (2008, October). Work in progress-a study of how real-world engineering experience can affect women’s academic career. In Frontiers in Education Conference, 2008. FIE 2008. 38th Annual (pp. S4F-23). IEEE.
COinS