 

Title

Design of a Plugin Split-Parallel Chevrolet Malibu: Control Strategy Development

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2013

DOI Number

10.1109/EVS.2013.6914888

External Access URL

http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/6914888/

This document is currently not available here.

Share

COinS
 
 
 