 

Title

Measuring the Impact of Tablet PCs and DyKnow Vision Software on Students' Note-Taking Strategies: A Cross-Disciplinary Case Study

Authors

J.M. Williams

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2008

External Access URL

http://scholar.google.com/scholar?q=Measuring+the+Impact+of+Tablet+PCs+and+DyKnow+Vision+Software+on+Students%27+Note-Taking+Strategies%3A+A+Cross-Disciplinary+Case+Study&btnG=&hl=en&as_sdt=0%2C15

 
 
 