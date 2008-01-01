Title
Measuring the Impact of Tablet PCs and DyKnow Vision Software on Students' Note-Taking Strategies: A Cross-Disciplinary Case Study
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2008
External Access URL
http://scholar.google.com/scholar?q=Measuring+the+Impact+of+Tablet+PCs+and+DyKnow+Vision+Software+on+Students%27+Note-Taking+Strategies%3A+A+Cross-Disciplinary+Case+Study&btnG=&hl=en&as_sdt=0%2C15
Recommended Citation
Williams, J.M., "Measuring the Impact of Tablet PCs and DyKnow Vision Software on Students' Note-Taking Strategies: A Cross-Disciplinary Case Study" (2008). Faculty Publications - Electrical and Computer Engineering. 117.
http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/electrical_fac/117