 

Title

The Relationship Between U.S. Retail Gasoline and Crude Oil Prices during the Great Recession: 'Rockets and Feathers' or 'Balloons and Rocks' Behavior?

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2016

DOI Number

10.1016/j.eneco.2015.12.014

External Access URL

http://ac.els-cdn.com/S0140988316000049/1-s2.0-S0140988316000049-main.pdf?_tid=4354799e-46c6-11e7-9bea-00000aacb35f&acdnat=1496320480_cc38e69ab08071b8f8283fe7431bafc9

 
 
 