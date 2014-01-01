Title
Increasing Adoption of Smart Learning Content for Computer Science Education
Document Type
Conference Proceeding
Publication Date
2014
DOI Number
10.1145/2713609.2713611
External Access URL
http://dx.doi.org/10.1145/2713609.2713611
Recommended Citation
Brusilovsky, P., Edwards, S., Kumar, A., Malmi, L., Benotti, L., Buck, D., ... & Urquiza, J. (2014, June). Increasing adoption of smart learning content for computer science education. In Proceedings of the Working Group Reports of the 2014 on Innovation & Technology in Computer Science Education Conference (pp. 31-57). ACM.