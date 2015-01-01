Title
Teaching Software Architecture to Undergraduate Students: An Experience Report , by Chandan Rupakheti and Steve Chenoweth
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2015
External Access URL
http://dl.acm.org/citation.cfm?id=2819079
Recommended Citation
Rupakheti, C. R., & Chenoweth, S. (2015, May). Teaching software architecture to undergraduate students: an experience report. In Proceedings of the 37th International Conference on Software Engineering-Volume 2 (pp. 445-454). IEEE Press.
This document is currently not available here.