Title
The Use of Computer Animation of Mapped Cardiac Potentials in Studying Electrical Conduction Properties of Arrhythmias
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
1990
DOI Number
10.1109/CIC.1990.144157
External Access URL
http://dx.doi.org/10.1109/CIC.1990.144157
Recommended Citation
Laxer, C., Alferness, C.A., Smith, W.M., & Ideker, R.E. (1990). The use of computer animation of mapped cardiac potentials in studying electrical conduction properties of arrhythmias. In Computers in Cardiology 1990. Chicago, IL.
COinS