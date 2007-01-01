Work in Progress-Assessing the Impact of Pen-based Computing and Collaboration-facilitating Software in the Classroom

Recommended Citation

Chidanandan, A., DeVasher, R., Ferro, P., Fisher, D., Mitra-Kirtley, S., Merkle, L., ... & Williams, J. M. (2007, October). Work in progress-assessing the impact of penbased computing and collaboration-facilitating software in the classroom. Paper presented at the 2007 IEEE Frontiers in Education Conference, Milwaukee, WI.