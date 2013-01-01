 

Title

Using GSwE2009 in the Creation and Modification of Graduate Software Engineering Programs and Related Curricula

Authors

Shawn Bohner

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2013

DOI Number

10.1109/CSEET.2013.6595242

External Access URL

http://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/6595242/

This document is currently not available here.

Share

COinS
 
 
 