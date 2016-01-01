Title
Improvement of Sub-Discipline Learning and Design Mentoring for Civil Engineering Capstone Projects
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2016
External Access URL
http://ilin.asee.org/2014/papers/papers-full.html
Recommended Citation
Sutterer, K.G., Aidoo, J., Chapman, J.R., Hanson, J.H., Kershaw, K., Lovell, M.D., Marincel Payne, M., … & Robinson, M. (2016). Improvement of sub-discipline learning and design mentoring for civil engineering capstone projects. In 2014 ASEE Illinois-Indiana Section Meeting. Terre Haute, IN.
COinS