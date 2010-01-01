Title
Exploring Interactions of Geomorphic Setting, Flow Variability, and Restoration on Nitrate Uptake and Transient Storage in Streams
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2010
External Access URL
http://adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/2010AGUFM.H21C1061M
Recommended Citation
Mueller Price, J., Bledsoe, B.P., & Baker, D.W. (2010). Exploring interactions of geomorphic setting, flow variability, and restoration on nitrate uptake and transient storage in streams. In American Geophysical Union, Fall Meeting 2010.
COinS