Title
Assessing Selenium Contamination in the Irrigated Stream–Aquifer System of the Arkansas River, Colorado
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2009
DOI Number
10.2134/jeq2008.0499
External Access URL
http://dx.doi.org/10.2134/jeq2008.0499
Recommended Citation
Gates, T. K., Cody, B. M., Donnelly, J. P., Herting, A. W., Bailey, R. T., & Mueller Price, J. (2009). Assessing selenium contamination in the irrigated stream–aquifer system of the Arkansas River, Colorado. Journal of environmental quality, 38(6), 2344-2356.
COinS