Title
Preliminary Results from Teaching Students How to Evaluate the Reasonableness of Results
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2009
External Access URL
https://peer.asee.org/preliminary-results-from-teaching-students-how-to-evaluate-the-reasonableness-of-results
Recommended Citation
Hanson, J.H. & Brophy, P.D. (2009). Preliminary results from teaching students how to evaluate the reasonableness of results. Proceedings of the American Society for Engineering Education Annual Conference.
This document is currently not available here.