Title
All Innovation Is Innovation of Systems: An Integrated 3-D Model of Innovation Competencies
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2011
External Access URL
https://peer.asee.org/all-innovation-is-innovation-of-systems-an-integrated-3-d-model-of-innovation-competencies
Recommended Citation
Schindel, W., Peffers, S., Hanson, J., Ahmed, J. & Kline, W. (2011). All innovation is innovation of systems: An integrated 3-d model of innovation competencies. Proceedings of the American Society for Engineering Education Annual Conference.
This document is currently not available here.