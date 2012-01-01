Title
The Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology Leadership Advancement Program: Preparing Engineering, Math, and Science Students for Leadership Success in Their Professional and Personal Lives
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2012
External Access URL
https://peer.asee.org/the-rose-hulman-institute-of-technology-leadership-advancement-program-preparing-engineering-math-and-science-students-for-leadership-success
Recommended Citation
Williams, J., Ahmed, J., Hanson, J., Peffers, S. & Sexton, S. (2012). The Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology leadership advancement program: Preparing engineering, math, and science students for leadership success in their professional and personal lives. Proceedings of the American Society for Engineering Education Annual Conference.
This document is currently not available here.