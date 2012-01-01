Title
Nitrate uptake and transient storage over a gradient of geomorphic complexity, north-central Colorado, USA
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2012
DOI Number
10.1002/hyp.8385
External Access URL
http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/hyp.8385/full
Recommended Citation
Baker, D. W., Bledsoe, B. P., & Price, J. M. (2012). Stream nitrate uptake and transient storage over a gradient of geomorphic complexity, north‐central Colorado, USA. Hydrological Processes, 26(21), 3241-3252.
This document is currently not available here.