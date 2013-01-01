Title
Characterizing Transient Storage and Nitrate Uptake for Pre-restoration Monitoring of Lost Creek
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2013
External Access URL
http://ascelibrary.org/doi/abs/10.1061/9780784412947.191
Recommended Citation
Davenport, E., Ross, M., & Price, J. M. (2013). Characterizing Transient Storage and Nitrate Uptake for Pre-restoration Monitoring of Lost Creek. In World Environmental and Water Resources Congress 2013: Showcasing the Future (pp. 1951-1961).
This document is currently not available here.