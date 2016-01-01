Title
Shared Capstone Project Mentoring for Improved Learning
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2016
DOI Number
10.18260/p.26178
External Access URL
https://www.asee.org/public/conferences/64/papers/16965/view
Recommended Citation
Sutterer, K. G., & Aidoo, J., & Chapman, J. R., & Hanson, J. H., & Kershaw, K., & Lovell, M. D., & Marincel Payne, M., & Mueller Price, J., & Robinson, M. (2016, June), Shared Capstone Project Mentoring for Improved Learning Paper presented at 2016 ASEE Annual Conference & Exposition, New Orleans, Louisiana. 10.18260/p.26178
This document is currently not available here.