Title
Synthesis and characterization of fluorescent 4-hydroxytamoxifen conjugates with unique antiestrogenic properties
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2010
DOI Number
10.1021/bc900461h
External Access URL
http://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/bc900461h
Recommended Citation
Rickert, E. L., Oriana, S., Hartman-Frey, C., Long, X., Webb, T. T., Nephew, K. P., & Weatherman, R. V. (2010). Synthesis and characterization of fluorescent 4-hydroxytamoxifen conjugates with unique antiestrogenic properties. Bioconjugate chemistry, 21(5), 903-910.