Title
Experimental and Computational Study of Steric and Electronic Effects on the Coordination of Bulky, Water-Soluble Alkylphosphines to Palladium under Reducing Conditions: Correlation to Catalytic Activity
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2005
DOI Number
10.1021/om049241w
External Access URL
http://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/om049241w
Recommended Citation
DeVasher, R.B., Spruell, J.M., Dixon, D.A., Broker, G.A. & Roger, R.D. (2005). Experimental and computational study of steric and electronic effects on the coordination of bulky, water-soluble alkylphosphines to palladium under reducing condition: Correlation to catalytic activity. Organometallics, 24(5), 962-971.