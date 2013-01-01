 

Title

Oxygen/Sulfur Scrambling During the Copolymerization of Cyclopentene Oxide and Carbon Disulfide: Selectivity for Copolymer vs Cyclic [Thio]carbonates

Document Type

Article

Publication Date

2013

DOI Number

10.1021/ma4015438

External Access URL

http://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/ma4015438

 
 
 